Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,059 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.