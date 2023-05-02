Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,562,290,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

