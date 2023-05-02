Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

