Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

