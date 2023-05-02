Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.43.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.