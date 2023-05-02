Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

