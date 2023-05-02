Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 145 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

