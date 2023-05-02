Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after buying an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

