Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

