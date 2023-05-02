Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 18,317 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

