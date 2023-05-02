Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

