Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $346.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

