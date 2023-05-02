Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global Ship Lease worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $165.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.