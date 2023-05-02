Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SDY opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.