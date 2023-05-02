Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $384.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.18 and its 200 day moving average is $347.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

