M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Critical Comparison

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 8 10 0 2.56 First Foundation 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dividends

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $165.10, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 164.18%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than M&T Bank.

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. M&T Bank pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $8.60 billion 2.38 $1.99 billion $12.91 9.43 First Foundation $452.11 million 0.70 $110.51 million $1.56 3.62

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 23.20% 11.97% 1.39% First Foundation 17.42% 8.09% 0.74%

Summary

M&T Bank beats First Foundation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company's branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

