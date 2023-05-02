Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

TSE MTL opened at C$15.51 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.56.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

