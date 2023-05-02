MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. MultiPlan has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter.

MPLN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,693,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,274,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

