NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 3.9 %

NantHealth stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

