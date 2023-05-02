Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

