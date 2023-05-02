National Bank Financial Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. TFI International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

TFI International Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $108.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

