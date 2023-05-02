Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,239 shares of company stock worth $5,710,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NBIX stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

