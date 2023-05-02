NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. NeuroPace has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 97.12% and a negative net margin of 103.43%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.52. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.