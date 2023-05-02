Nevro Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Nevro Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NVRO opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,831.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 78.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

