Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

