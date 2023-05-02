NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

