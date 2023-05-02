Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,827,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after buying an additional 1,400,625 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

