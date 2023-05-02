Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $265.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

