Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.23 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.