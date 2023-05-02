Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.9 %

NCLH opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.