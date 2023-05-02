Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novanta by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NOVT stock opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.83. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.