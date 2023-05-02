NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $120.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.