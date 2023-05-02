Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.35-$2.75 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

