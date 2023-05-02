Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 170.02% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis Trading Down 1.6 %

NUWE stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Nuwellis

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.