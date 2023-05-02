OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.93-$2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.93-2.07 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after buying an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 164,306 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

