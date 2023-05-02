Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $317.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.61 and a 200-day moving average of $315.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

