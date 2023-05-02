Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPP stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
