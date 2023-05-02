Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.92.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

