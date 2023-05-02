ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

