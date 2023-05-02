Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,347 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $485.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.89 and its 200-day moving average is $406.14. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $492.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

