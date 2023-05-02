Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,343 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

