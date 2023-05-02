Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

Kadant Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $186.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.