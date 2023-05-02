Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $32,758,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $8,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 4,517 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $175,349.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,603,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,180 shares of company stock worth $46,914,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

