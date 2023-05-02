Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,455 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

