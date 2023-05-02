Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,066.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 3.6 %

UBSI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

