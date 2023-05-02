Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

