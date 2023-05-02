Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albany International worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AIN stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

