Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Relx by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 62.00%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

