Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

SAIA stock opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.29 and its 200 day moving average is $248.59. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

