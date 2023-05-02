Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $220.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.